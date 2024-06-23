Kajol dances with newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal at reception; Yo Yo Honey Singh drops INSIDE video

Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal marked their union with a registered wedding on Sunday evening. The special moment was attended by the couple’s close friends and family. Following the completion of civil marriage formalities, the newlyweds have hosted a grand reception party in Bandra.

Several Bollywood celebs including Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and more were seen arriving at the grand celebrations. On the other hand, upon reaching the venue, Kajol and Yo Yo Honey Singh took to their social media handle to offer peek into inside glimpses.

Kajol dances with newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Among others, Kajol arrived to extend her heart-warming wishes to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The actress soon took to her Instagram stories and shared a celebratory video as she was seen dancing to dhol beats with the newlyweds. The Dilwale actress recorded the video while Sona enjoyed the beats and also called her husband to join.

Take a look:

Drenched in the celebrations, they were showered with the rose petals. The video purely exuded happiness and enthusiasm of the festive night. “Happy happy happy @aslisona And @iamzahero wish u guys one ton of happy and joy…,” the actress wrote alongside.

Yo Yo Honey Singh drops inside glimpse from the wedding venue

Furthermore, singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey has already been excited about the couple’s big day. He didn’t cease the chance to drop the video from inside the venue. In the video posted by the Desi Kalakaar singer, we can see a lit-up wedding hall, witnessing the presence of numerous guests to be a part of the couple’s big day.

Adding to the extravaganza night were also the dhol beats. Sharing the video, Yo Yo Honey Singh wrote, “Celebration day @aslisona So happy.”

Take a look:

The couple made their first appearance as husband and wife during the reception ceremony. For the special occasion, the actress radiated elegance in a stunning traditional red and golden saree, adorned with an exquisite choker neckpiece, large jhumkas, and gajra in her hair.

She also flaunted her huge diamond engagement ring. Completing her bridal ensemble, she wore bridal chooda, bindi, and sindoor. Meanwhile, Zaheer looked dashing in an elegant white, shimmering sherwani.

Bollywood celebs Athiya Shetty, Ananya Panday, Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Kiara Advani, and more extended their wishes to the couples through social media.

