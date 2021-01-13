  1. Home
Kajol decides to ignore all the things that make her fat

Bollywood actress Kajol on Wednesday shared a hilarious way to avoid all things that make her fat, and fans sure are amused.
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2021 07:06 pm
On Instagram stories, she shared a post that read: "I've decided I'm ignoring all the things that make me fat...Mirrors, Scales, Opinions…"

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, the Renuka Shahane-directed women-centric digital release, "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy".

The film, written and directed by Shahane, also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. It is a family drama about three distinct women, and their unconventional life choices.

"Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy" release on Netflix on January 15.

Credits :IANS

