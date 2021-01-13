Kajol decides to ignore all the things that make her fat
Bollywood actress Kajol on Wednesday shared a hilarious way to avoid all things that make her fat, and fans sure are amused.
On Instagram stories, she shared a post that read: "I've decided I'm ignoring all the things that make me fat...Mirrors, Scales, Opinions…"
The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, the Renuka Shahane-directed women-centric digital release, "Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy".
The film, written and directed by Shahane, also features Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. It is a family drama about three distinct women, and their unconventional life choices.
"Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy" release on Netflix on January 15.
Also Read: Kajol says it felt like 'March to November was just a 15 minute thing' as she enters the month of December
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here
Credits :IANS
You may like these
Kajol says it felt like 'March to November was just a 15 minute thing' as she enters the month of December
Kajol offers prayers at temple; Says 'Going to place of worship should feel like going to your bestie’s house'
Kajol invites fans to play "chor police" as she heads out for shopping wearing a black mask; See Photo
Kajol shares her throwback picture and asks 'Is it October already?' Says people will wish her Christmas too
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue