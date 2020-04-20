Kajol Devgan and Tanishaa Mukerji share heartfelt notes for birthday girl Nysa Devgan as she turns 17

While Ajay Devgn shared a selfie with Nysa, Kajol went a step further and shared an adorable video of Nysa's moments right from her childhood.

Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter Nysa turned 17 on April 20 and her parents were over the moon as their daughter approached adulthood. While Ajay shared a selfie with Nysa earlier in the day, Kajol went a step further and shared an adorable video of Nysa's moments right from her childhood. The actress took to Instagram and shared the video as well as a heartfelt note for her daughter. She wrote, "Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! #allgrownup #lovemybabygurl."

In the video, Kajol and Nysa's unseen photos can be spotted. Nysa's aunt and Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji had wishes in order for her beloved niece. Sharing a recent photo with Nysa, Tanishaa's caption read, "Happy happy birthday my puppykins !!! Here am using ur all grown up pic! Love u soooo much my heart feels too small to contain it! Have a quarantine brithday and I promise to make it up to u when we are free again!!!! @nysadevgan #mybabygirl."

Check out Kajol and Tanishaa's birthday posts for Nysaa below:

Ajay and Nysa's selfie was loved by fans. Ajay wrote, "Happy Birthday dear daughter Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe.@nysadevgan @kajol." Take a look at 's post below:

Meanwhile, Nysa returned from Singapore with mom Kajol before the Coronavirus lockdown. Since then, she has been staying at home with her parents and brother Yug.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×