Kajol Devgan asks followers to spread awareness on Women's Equality Day

Actress Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Womens Equality Day on Wednesday.

"Lets take #WomensEqualityDay as an opportunity to impart wisdom in our children, that girls & boys stand equal on all grounds," Kajol wrote on Instagram, with a picture of her with husband, actor . The couple strikes a smiling pose with a group of girls.

Kajol tagged the post with #GenderEquality and #Superhumans.

Reacting to the post, a user commented: "well said."

Another one wrote: "Exactly... there should be no gender discrimination."

Kajol is gearing up for her digital debut in the film "Tribhanga", directed by Renuka Shahane. The film is set in Mumbai and traces the story of three generations of a family, from the late 1980s to modern-day.

Also Read: Kajol reveals her favourite character till date, what she loves about Shah Rukh Khan & best thing about 2020

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×