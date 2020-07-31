  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajol Devgan says she cannot wait to walk down the aisle someday

Kajol has revealed that she cannot wait to walk down the aisle. If that surprises you, she really meant she is eager to board a flight again.
15264 reads Mumbai
Kajol Devgan says she cannot wait to walk down the aisle somedayKajol Devgan says she cannot wait to walk down the aisle someday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actress took to her verified Instagram Stories on Friday to tease her fans with the quirky remark. "I can't wait to walk down the aisle someday...and hear those magical words...This is your pilot speaking," she wrote.

In another story on Instagram, Kajol offered a few words of wisdom about being a woman in the modern era. "That's the great thing about being a woman in the modern era. I am not defined by just one thing. I can be complicated. It's best you assume I am an onion," she wrote. Kajol enjoys a popularity on social media for her witty remarks, jokes and quirky take on life. On the work front, the actress will be seen making her digital debut with "Tribhanga", which marks the directorial debut of actress Renuka Shahane.

Also Read Kajol flaunts her 'unnatural perm’ in a throwback picture

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement