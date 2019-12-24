Kajol doesn't wish to have a sequel of her films; Says, 'You can't remake that magic'

Kajol doesn't wish to have a sequel of her films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge as she believes that the same magic can not be recreated.

While there's a whole new trend of sequels and remakes taking over Bollywood, Kajol is one actress who doesn't seem to be in awe of the idea. We saw Golmaal, Dabangg, Housefull, and other films turn into franchises and films like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Judwaa being remade but we certainly can not expect a sequel or remake of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, says Kajol. In a recent conversation with DNA News, Kajol admitted that she does not give her thumbs up on the concept of remakes and sequels as far as it is concerned with her films.

The actress says that all her films have been unique and distinctive and it isn't possible to recreate the same magic once again. She feels it is a gimmick to make a part two of a film as it loses the essence. She believes that as an actor when one tries to replicate a performance, it is seldom a fail. Even when one tries to recreate one's own self, it becomes a caricature. Kajol further clarifies saying that it is her personal belief and means no harm to any sequels and remakes that are coming up.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol will soon be seen reuniting with on the screen after 11 long years in their upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Directed by Om Raut, the period drama is slated to hit the cinemas on January 10, 2020. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare while Kajol will be seen as his wife Savitribai Malusare.

