Kajol expresses 'deepest condolences' as her The Trial co-star Rituraj Singh passes away; shares PIC from shoot
Recently, Kajol expressed her heartfelt condolences as her The Trial co-star Rituraj Singh passed away at the age of 59 and shared a picture of them from the shoot of the series/
Popular actor Rituraj Singh, aged 59, passed away due to a heart attack following struggles with pancreatic problems. He was recently admitted to the hospital, and his sudden death has deeply saddened those who knew him, sparking emotional messages on social media. Now, Kajol has expressed her heartfelt condolences.
Kajol expresses her condolences as Rituraj Singh passes away
Today, on February 20, renowned Bollywood actress Kajol took to her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) to share a picture from the shoot of her popular web series The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha along with her co-star Rituraj Singh who passed away today. The actress expressed her condolences by sharing the photo. She wrote, “My deepest condolences to the family .. prayers,” and added a folded hands emoji.
TAKE A LOOK: