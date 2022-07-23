Kajol expresses gratitude as Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji' bags 3 national awards: So happy and proud

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior won three prestigious National Awards at the 68th National Film Awards on July 22. Ajay got won the National Film Award for Best Actor and along with this Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment and Best Costume Design as well. To note, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut, was released on January 10, 2020, and also had Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Kajol who played a key role in the film, took to social media to express her gratitude. She shared a photo and wrote, "Team Tanhaji wins 3 national awards. So happy and proud ! Best Actor @ajaydevgn Best Popular film providing Wholesome Entertainment @omraut Best Costume @nachiketbarve #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior". Her fans too congratulated her in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Congratulations. Truly well deserved!". Another user wrote, "Sooo proud of you guysss..truly deserved".

Check Kajol's post here:

For those unaware, Ajay Devgn won the 3rd National Award of his career for Best Actor. Previously, Ajay has bagged the Best Actor National Film Award twice for his films Zakhm and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior happens to be Ajay's 100th film in his career spanning 30 years. the film managed to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of 2020. Not just this, it won the hearts of the audience as Ajay was loved as Tanaji Malusare.

Expressing his reaction to his 3rd National Film Award, Ajay said, "I'm elated to win the Best Actor Award for Tanhaji—The Unsung Warrior at the 68th National Awards along with Suriya who won for Soorarai Pottru. I thank everyone, most of all my creative team, the audience and my fans. I also express my gratitude to my parents & the Almighty for their blessings. Congratulations to all the other winners."

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn on winning Best Actor at 68th National Film Awards for Tanhaji with Suriya: 'I am elated'