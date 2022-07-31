Kajol expresses gratitude as she completes 30 years in the industry; Ajay Devgn congratulates her with a note

Kajol is one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors in the industry. The actress made her debut in 1992 debut with Bekhudi. Later. she has featured in movies like Baazigar, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, and My Name Is Khan, the actress gave super hits one after another. Kajol has proved her mettle time and again and emerged as an epitome of versatility. Today, Kajol has completed 30 years in the film industry.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajol expressed gratitude to her fans and shared a video montage of her popular films. She wrote: "Someone asked me yesterday what am I feeling? Couldn’t really put it into words, except to say that it is a feeling of deep gratitude for all the love everyone has showered on me so unconditionally! So cheers to 30 years and counting...and God willing to another 30 more!"

Check out Kajol's post:

Ajay Devgn also took to social media and posted a still of him with Kajol from their last movie, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and penned a beautiful note, that read: "Three decades in cinema! And, you are all fired up! Frankly, you’re just getting started. To many more milestones, movies & memories."

Here's how Ajay Devgn wished Kajol:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Currently, she is working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. It is reportedly centered around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life. Apart from this, the actress is all set to make her grand digital debut with her series on Disney+Hotstar and Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Kajol will be seen in the adaptation of the American legal and political drama television series, The Good Wife.

