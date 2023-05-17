Kajol feels she looks like daughter Nysa Devgan in AI-generated PIC; Fans REACT

Bollywood actress Kajol is quite active on social media, and has over 14.2 million followers on Instagram alone! Kajol loves sharing her thoughts, opinions and photos on Instagram, which keep fans hooked to her account. She is known to post pictures with hilarious, witty captions, and apart from her selfies, she often shares lovely family pictures with Ajay Devgn, and their kids Yug and Nysa Devgan. This morning, Kajol shared an AI-generated picture of herself, and asked fans to guess who she looks like. She tagged Nysa in the picture, and wrote that she feels she looks like her daughter.

Kajol shares her AI-generated picture

Kajol took to her Instagram to share an AI version of herself, in which is seen looking at the camera with a serious expression on her face. In her caption, Kajol wrote, “AI and me… any guesses who I look like (The answer is in the person who’s tagged) There are too many eye rolls and not enough emojis…” In her post, she tagged her daughter Nysa Devgan, revealing that she feels she looks like her. The post garnered 27k likes in just one hour, and fans flooded the comment section to marvel over how similar Kajol and Nysa look.

While one fan commented, “Nyssa is a spitting image of you!” another one wrote, “Nah the other way around she looks like you.” One fan wrote that Nysa will look like Kajol when she grows up, while another one commented, “So much look a like…means u both are infinitely beautiful.” “No…you’re not looking like Nysa but Nysa looks like you @kajol mam,” read another comment. Check out the post below!

Kajol’s post on daughter Nysa’s birthday

Meanwhile, in April, Kajol dropped an adorable picture on daughter Nysa Devgan’s 20th birthday. Wishing her, Kajol wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow.”

