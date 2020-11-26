Kajol flashes her sweet smile as she wishes Happy Thanksgiving: Be thankful, share gratitude & hope for better

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, several celebs have been sending out good wishes to fans. Joining them, Kajol shared a beautiful photo of herself along with her wish for the coming year.

Every year, people across the world wait for the occasion of Thanksgiving to express their gratitude to everyone for the harvest of the previous year. Even Bollywood celebs send out wishes to fans on the occasion of Thanksgiving and joining them now is Kajol. The Tanhaji star sent out good wishes to fans on the occasion along with a photo of herself. The star is currently spending time with her daughter in Singapore and often, she shares photos on her social media handle.

Today, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of herself as she sent good wishes to fans on Thanksgiving. The star expressed that one must express their gratitude and hope for a better future in the coming year. Along with her wish, Kajol shared a photo in which she could be seen chilling with her cuppa. She is seen sitting on a couch as the photo is being clicked. The star is seen clad in a hot pink kurta with pants.

As the star looked behind, the photo was clicked. Her sweet smile is what caught fans attention and many complimented her on it in the comment section. Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, "After all this, just smile!Be thankful, share gratitude & hope for better...That's how we roll this year Happy Thanksgiving."

Take a look at Kajol's wish:

Meanwhile, while Kajol spends time with her daughter Nysa in Singapore, she keeps sharing photos on social media that are clicked by her. On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with and . The film did well at the box office and fans loved Ajay and Kajol's performances. Besides this, she was also seen in a short film, Devi that was released on YouTube.

Credits :Kajol Instagram

