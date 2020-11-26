  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajol flashes her sweet smile as she wishes Happy Thanksgiving: Be thankful, share gratitude & hope for better

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, several celebs have been sending out good wishes to fans. Joining them, Kajol shared a beautiful photo of herself along with her wish for the coming year.
30036 reads Mumbai
News,kajol,ThanksgivingKajol flashes her sweet smile as she wishes Happy Thanksgiving: Be thankful, share gratitude & hope for better
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Every year, people across the world wait for the occasion of Thanksgiving to express their gratitude to everyone for the harvest of the previous year. Even Bollywood celebs send out wishes to fans on the occasion of Thanksgiving and joining them now is Kajol. The Tanhaji star sent out good wishes to fans on the occasion along with a photo of herself. The star is currently spending time with her daughter Nysa Devgn in Singapore and often, she shares photos on her social media handle. 

Today, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photo of herself as she sent good wishes to fans on Thanksgiving. The star expressed that one must express their gratitude and hope for a better future in the coming year. Along with her wish, Kajol shared a photo in which she could be seen chilling with her cuppa. She is seen sitting on a couch as the photo is being clicked. The star is seen clad in a hot pink kurta with pants. 

As the star looked behind, the photo was clicked. Her sweet smile is what caught fans attention and many complimented her on it in the comment section. Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, "After all this, just smile!Be thankful, share gratitude & hope for better...That's how we roll this year Happy Thanksgiving."

Take a look at Kajol's wish:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Meanwhile, while Kajol spends time with her daughter Nysa in Singapore, she keeps sharing photos on social media that are clicked by her. On the work front, Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. The film did well at the box office and fans loved Ajay and Kajol's performances. Besides this, she was also seen in a short film, Devi that was released on YouTube. 

Also Read|Kajol reveals her favourite character till date, what she loves about Shah Rukh Khan & best thing about 2020

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajol Instagram

You may like these
Throwback: When an emotional Kajol walked out of an event post getting a call from home as her son was ill
Kajol gives 'teacher of the Year award' to COVID 19: Taught us life is about simplicity & uncertainty
Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt channel their inner Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol to recreate a DDLJ scene in fields; WATCH
Kajol looks ethereal in a blue outfit as she wishes fans a Happy New Year; See PHOTO
Diwali 2020: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor join others in wishing fans on festival of lights
Baazigar clocks 27 years: Kajol shares a quirky video to mark the Shah Rukh Khan co starrer's milestone
Anonymous 1 hour ago

Arrogant person

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Kajol in la la land. As usual.

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement