Kajol flaunts her 'unnatural perm’ in a throwback picture

It is flashback Monday for actress Kajol, as she went down memory lane to recall the time when she sported wavy and voluminous hair.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: July 13, 2020 09:39 pm
Kajol flaunts her 'unnatural perm' in a throwback picture
Taking to her Instagram account, Kajol posted a picture in which she is seen flaunting wavy and curly locks. "What... I swear this hairstyle was in trend.. once upon a time," she captioned the image, which seems to be from the 1990s. She added: "#InStyle #UnnaturalPerm #MeWhenI."Reacting to the throwback image, fans showered Kajol with a lot of funny comments. A user commented: "After a hair wash and no spa currently, this is how I look.” Another one wrote: "You look so good in this hairstyle."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I swear..... #InStyle #UnnaturalPerm #MeWhenI

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on


On the work front, Kajol will be seen making her digital debut with film "Tribhanga", which is directed by Renuka Shahane. It is drama set in Mumbai, weaving a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to modern-day. Actors Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi and Kunaal Roy Kapoor are also a part of the project.

