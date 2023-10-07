Kajol gets inspired by 'jhakaas' Anil Kapoor to practice neuroplasticity exercises with her hands-WATCH

Kajol is easily one of the most successful and influential actresses in Bollywood. Throughout her career, she has picked strong characters in films that have been well-received. In her free time, the actress also likes to have some fun. She recently took to social media to share a video of herself doing something inspired by Anil Kapoor.

Kajol gets inspired by Anil Kapoor to do neuroplasticity

Today, on October 7th, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a fun video from inside her car. In it, the DDLJ actress can be seen making rapid hand movements with a funny facial expression. The actress cleared the air in the caption as she stated that she is practising neuroplasticity with her hands which is an exercise for the brain. Kajol also mentioned that she was inspired by Anil Kapoor for it. The caption read: "Practising neuroplasticity.. hand exercises for the brain. Inspired by none other than the jhakaas @anilskapoor #dhinadhindha"

Kajol talks about being directed by her hubby Ajay Devgn

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kajol spoke about her experience of getting directed by Ajay Devgn. She had starred in his directorial debut, U Me Aur Hum which was released in 2008. She said: "That was awesome actually he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with and I keep telling him I was like you need to take me back into your movie again we need to do a film together but I think he has to find the "perfect script" for that which he hasn't come across."

In the same interview, Kajol also picked her favorite Devgn films and mentioned the Company, Bhagat Singh, Zakhm, and Runway 34. Workwise, she was last seen in the web series The Trial where she portrayed a lawyer. She was also a part of the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. Kajol has started shooting for Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture titled Do Patti which is helmed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

