Kajol gives a glimpse of 'Expectations vs Reality' as she shares before and after pics from recent night out

Bollywood actress Kajol recently shared photos from her night out. While joking about it, she showed fans the expectations versus reality situation. Due to her natural beauty, Kajol looks great even without makeup. Sharing both of her glamorous and non-glamorous looks, Kajol had a fun session with her fans.

Taking to her Instagram, Kajol captioned it, “Expectations VS Reality.” She added a squinting face emoji. The actress shared two photographs of herself. In one photo, she decked up for an event while in the other picture, her shoulder was seen covered with loads of tissues. The first picture looks professional as she wore a velvet maroon off-shoulder gown. Kajol’s caption perfectly matched the two photographs.

Fans reacted to the photos and commented on her post. They said that the actress looks beautiful no matter what. One person said, “You are so beautiful just like before it's no different kajol.” While the another one shared, “Gorgeous in an awesome outfit.” A third user commented, “beautiful and charming” while reacting to the pictures. Fans left no chance to shower love on the actress through the comments section.

Kajol has been in the film industry since 1992. With Bekhudi in 1992, the actress made her acting debut alongside Kamal Sadanah. Earlier this week, Kajol shared a post on Dushman turning 25. She captioned it, “#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm.”

On the professional front, Kajol is going to make her digital debut this year with the Disney+ Hotstar web series The Good Wife. It is the official Indian adaptation of the US show of the same name starring Julianna Margulies. The web series is directed by Suparn Verma.

