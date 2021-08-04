Kajol gives a glimpse of her pre birthday celebration with Tanuja & Tanishaa and it’s all about happy faces

Kajol has all the reasons to grin ear to ear. After all, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star is set to celebrate her 47th birthday on August 5. Needless to say, Kajol’s loved ones are leaving no stone unturned to make her day special. In fact, the actress has already begun with the celebration and is enjoying her pre-birthday eve with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji. Kajol also shared a glimpse of the pre-birthday celebration on social media.

In the pics, Kajol looked stunning in a multi-coloured dress as she clicked a selfie with Tanuja and Tanishaa. It was a famjam for the Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero actress who was seen showering love on her mommy and sister. In the caption, Kajol wrote, “Trying to fit all three expressions in one frame is impossible!!! Thank u Tichi for this wonderful happy pre celebration ! Love u both to bits #thelovefool #famjam #lovemygurls.” In another pic, Kajol, Tanuja and Tanishaa were seen as hugging each other. She captioned it as, “The three Musketeers …. Always together.. us vs them!”

Take a look at Kajol’s pre-birthday celebration pics:

Meanwhile, Kajol was also papped outside a salon with her daughter Nysa on her birthday eve. Speaking about the work front, he was last seen in ’s 2020 release Tanhaji: The Unseen Warrior. Besides, she was also seen in a web film titled Tribhanga which was a trilingual family drama that was helmed by Renuka Shahane.

