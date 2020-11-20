Kajol gives 'teacher of the Year award' to COVID 19: Taught us life is about simplicity & uncertainty

Kajol, who is an avid social media user, has talked about the positive aspect of COVID 19. Check out her post.

It is no secret that Bollywood diva Kajol is an avid social media user and often grab headlines for her amazing posts. From sharing her stunning pictures to unleashing her quirky side, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star is a true blue social media queen. In fact, she often doles out the words of wisdom through motivational posts. One thing that sets her posts apart is the fact that they are mostly quite relatable. And, her latest Instagram post proves the same. Recently, Kajol talked about the positive aspect of COVID 19 and what it has taught her.

Just like with all of us, the pandemic has taught her that life is about “spirituality and uncertainty.” Taking to her Insta stories, she shared a picture that read, “Teacher of the Year award goes to COVID 19. Taught us what life is about, simplicity and spirituality, plus uncertainty.” It goes without saying everyone has indeed learned one or thing from the pandemic. Meanwhile, Kajol has been quite active on social media lately. Earlier she dedicated a post on the International Men's Day and gave a shout to all the men in her life. Kajol shared a photo of and her son Yug and the actor's sisters two sons. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Women raise men, Let’s do it the way we want to be treated. To all my guys, So proud of you #InternationalMensDay @ajaydevgn @daanishgandhi @amangandhii #YugDevgan.”

Check out Kajol’s Instagram post about COVID 19:

On the work front, Kajol is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. In her career spanning over 28 years, the actress has given many blockbuster films. The diva was last seen in the historical thriller Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside her husband Ajay Devgn.

Credits :Kajol Instagram

