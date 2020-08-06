Kajol gives a virtual kiss to all her fans for sending birthday wishes and love; See Pic

The actress received birthday wishes from her fans and followers from across the globe. The gorgeous diva, Kajol shared a post on her Twitter account thanking all her fans for the lovely birthday wishes.

The stunning actress Kajol celebrates her birthday today. The actress received birthday wishes from her fans and followers from across the globe. The gorgeous diva, Kajol shared a post on her Twitter account thanking all her fans for the lovely birthday wishes that they sent across to her for her birthday. The Bollywood actress, Kajol wrote in her tweet, "A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, the kid in me loved the balloons."

The stunning actress sent a virtual kiss to all her fans and followers for send across their warm wishes on her birthday. Kajol’s husband also shared a heartfelt birthday wish for the actress. The Bollywood actor wrote in his tweet, "Happy returns of the day, forever & always." The fans and followers of the lovely couple were delighted to see their picture together and the warm birthday wish.

Check out the post

A big virtual kiss to each one of you for taking out the time to send me so much love and warmth. Thank you so much to my fans from all around the world who sent those lovely personalized notes, the kid in me loved the balloons pic.twitter.com/SQBmZ05t8H — Kajol (@itsKajolD) August 6, 2020

The beautiful actress Kajol is seen donning a white and black ethnic outfit and Ajay Devgn looked dapper in a black coloured t-shirt and jeans. The fans flooded the social media space with birthday wishes for the Bollywood actress Kajol.

