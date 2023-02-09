Kajol goes incognito in new PIC; Has a SAVAGE reply to all those who ask her how she ‘became so fair’

Kajol is hands down among the most successful actresses of Hindi cinema. The actress is quite active on social media, and often treats fans with stunning pictures of herself, and her family, and shares updates about her professional life as well. A few months ago, in an interview, Kajol mentioned that trolling has become a strange part of social media, and that she doesn’t take trolling too seriously. Now, Kajol has tackled trolls commenting about her skin tone, in her own hilarious way.

Often when Kajol posts pictures on Instagram, a section of Netizens troll her or ask if she has undergone skin-lightening treatments. In the past, Kajol has mentioned that she hasn’t undergone any skin-lightening surgery, but has rather stayed out of the sun, which is why she doesn’t get tanned. This time around, Kajol shared an Instagram story in which she is seen with her face completely covered with a black mask. The actress looks unrecognizable, and also has sunglasses on. The picture seems to have been clicked at a store, from which she picked the mask, and sunglasses, as both things have price tags on.

Sharing the picture, Kajol gave an epic response to all those asking how she has become fairer. She wrote, “To all those who ask me how I became so fair #sunblocked #spfunbeatable.” Take a look at her Instagram story below.