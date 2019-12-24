Kajol goes poetic as she bids farewell to 2019 & shares a beautiful picture of herself; Check it out

Kajol goes all poetic as she waves goodbye to 2019 & shares a beautiful picture of herself.

As 2019 comes to an end, B-Town too seems to have put down the curtains. While we can't wait to find out what our favourite celebrities are up for this New Year's eve, a few of them have already started bidding farewell to the year. Bollywood beauties Karisma Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and others have already penned down a year ender post on their social media handles and now comes Kajol as she goes all poetic waving goodbye to 2019.

Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of herself writing a poem in order to bid farewell to 2019. "Coconut trees, a good breeze, and hair which is frizz freeee......#endofyearfeels #happytoday", she captioned her picture. Kajol looked extremely beautiful in a printed ethnic ensemble. She wore a pair of statement earrings and matched golden heels with her white and beige outfit. Kajol opted for a sassy hairstyle with beach waves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol will soon be seen reuniting with hubby on the celluloid in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior 11 years after their last film U Me Aur Hum that released in 2008. Ajay Devgn plays the role of Subhedar Tanaji Malusare whereas Kajol plays his wife Savitribai Malusare in the film. Directed by Om Raut, the period drama is all set to release on January 10, 2020, locking horns with starrer Chhapaak.

