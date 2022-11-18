Kajol had a 'big' crush on THIS Bollywood actor and it's not Ajay Devgn; Karan Johar spills the beans

Kajol is one of Bollywood's most versatile and talented actors in the industry. She has proved her mettle time and again and emerged as an epitome of versatility. The actress was noted for her performance in the 1993 thriller film, Baazigar opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Later, Kajol has featured in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Helicopter Eela, and My Name Is Khan. Karan Johar reveals Kajol's crush

Recently, Kajol, who is currently gearing up for the release of Salaam Venky, arrived on the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, to promote her movie and during the show, judge Karan Johar revealed the actress' secret crush and it's not her husband Ajay Devgn. In the promo shared by Colors TV, Kajol and Karan engaged in a game in which they answered questions about one another. During which, the host Maniesh Paul asked Karan to reveal Kajol's biggest Bollywood crush, aside from Ajay Devgn. To this Johar said: "Akshay Kumar," adding that she had a major crush on the actor. Meanwhile, Kajol and Akshay collaborated in the 1994 film Yeh Dillagi. Take a look at the video:

About Salaam Venky Talking about Kajol's Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal through their banners, Blive Productions, and RTake Studios, respectively. Salaam Venky is set to release in theatres on 9th December 2022. Apart from Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, and Rajeev Khandelwal also play key roles in the film. Kajol work front Apart from this, Kajol will feature next in The Good Wife, an adaptation of the American legal and political drama television series of the same name starring Robert King and Michelle King in pivotal roles. It is slated to release on Disney+Hotstar and is directed by Suparn Verma.

ALSO READ: Bewitching in Black: Ajay Devgn and Kajol cast a magical spell on the red carpet at Drishyam 2 premiere; PICS