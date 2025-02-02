Kajol had 'very bad temper' in childhood, recalls Tanishaa; 'my mother used to get scared that...'

Like many siblings, Tanishaa Mukerji shares a deep bond with her sister, Kajol. However, their relationship wasn’t always without challenges. In a recent interview, Tanishaa revealed that their mother, Tanuja, had strictly forbidden them from engaging in physical fights. She also shared that "Kajol had a very bad temper, and they used to fight a lot, which made their mom, Tanuja, scared that Kajol might accidentally hurt her younger sister."

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Tanishaa Mukerji reflected on her childhood and upbringing. She mentioned that she was raised by a family of strong women, including her great-grandmother, as her mother, Tanuja, was often away for work. She also shared that her uncle and his two daughters lived with them, which meant she grew up alongside three sisters.

When discussing her childhood fights with her sister Kajol, Tanishaa recalled that their mother was deeply concerned for her safety. She explained that Kajol, being older and physically stronger, often overpowered her during their arguments. Tanishaa further revealed that their mother feared Kajol’s short temper as a child and even worried that she might unintentionally hurt her younger sister.

Tanishaa further shared that their mother had set a strict rule prohibiting physical fights between them. She believed this was a wise decision, as it helped strengthen the bond between her and Kajol. As a result, the sisters developed a deep sense of sisterhood and understanding over time.

Tanishaa Mukerji began her acting career in the early 2000s but gained recognition with her role alongside Uday Chopra in YRF’s 2005 film Neal 'n' Nikki. She later appeared as a contestant on Bigg Boss 7, where she finished as the first runner-up, and also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Although she did not achieve major success in Bollywood, Tanishaa is now gearing up for her debut in Marathi cinema with the film Veer Murarbaji.

On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in the murder mystery Do Patti, which began streaming on Netflix on October 25, 2024. Up next, she will be seen in Sarzameen with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.