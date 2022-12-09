Kajol has an apt explanation when compared to Shah Rukh Khan romancing young actresses while she plays mother

Kajol is all geared up for the release of her film Salaam Venky . The film will see her portray the role of a mother to a young boy who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film and recently appeared at Agenda AajTak 2022. At the event, the actress was asked about her male contemporaries and the kind of roles they are doing as compared to Kajol herself and she took her time to give a brief explanation about the same.

Kajol was given an example of Shah Rukh Khan who has spent an almost equal number of years in the industry like her and in fact, both of them have even shared screenspace in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The two are now seen playing different kinds of roles in the industry. She was told that while she plays a mother to a 24-year-old son suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Salaam Venky, on the other hand, SRK is still romancing young girls in his films. Sharing her views, the actress subtly remarked how the male stars are shouldering great responsibilities by helping the business of films grow. Kajol further added that the heroes of our entertainment industry feel that they are in this nut for a reason and the reason is that the film industry is a business at the end of the day.

Kajol further revealed that male actors require a lot of hard work and strenuous effort. “Whatever you do at the end of the business, every hero has to pull in that much to make that film a hit. It’s a huge responsibility on their heads. Somebody asked me this question: You have grown as an actor and your contemporaries have not grown as diverse as the roles that you have done. I think that really has to do with the fact that they are also stuck down the line because of the number game. They are shouldering that responsibility.”