Kajol has a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend; Read more

Bollywood actress Kajol had a crazy faux pas moment over the weekend.
Mumbai
It happened when she stepped out for dinner at a happening restaurant in Mumbai's Juhu area. As she was leaving for home after dinner, Kajol inadvertently almost stepped into the wrong car! It was thanks to the posse of shutterbugs, who had gathered around clicking the celebrities, that Kajol realised her gaffe. A video of the incident has been going viral on social media.

Credits :IANS

