Kajol shared a glimpse from her recent outing. The actress stepped out sporting a black mask and shared a selfie.

Kajol posted a masked selfie on Sunday as she went on a shopping spree. The 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' actress was out and about, most likely for a quick shopping session, judging by the backdrop. She seemed to have visited a mall. The actress is reportedly in Singapore with her daughter Nysa as the young star kid resumed studies at the international institution in the country. But she made sure to wear a mask. While we couldn't see her gorgeous face, she did make us laugh with her caption.

In the picture, Kajol sports a no-makeup look but her eyes light up courtesy her smile. While sharing the snap, the My Name Is Khan star wrote, " Chalo chor police khelte hain.... anyone ???? #allmasked #ready #smilingunderneath.” The photo was liked by several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan.

Check out Kajol's latest photo below:

Kajol has been updating her fans about her whereabouts and has been quite active on social media of late. On the occasion of daughter's day, Kajol took to social media and confessed she was in awe of her daughter's unique point of view. She wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It's always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that's so hard for me to do so #happydaughtersday to me you. #shotbynysa."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' with , and Sharad Kelkar. She is yet to announce her next project.

