Kajol joined by Tanuja, Ajay Devgn as she celebrates her 49th birthday, cuts cake with Vatsal Sheth

Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated her 49th birthday on August 5. She is one of the most versatile actresses and has been a part of the entertainment industry for more than three decades now. She has carved a niche for herself with films such as Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Fanaa, Dilwale, and others. The actress who has been showering with numerous birthday messages on social media was seen enjoying her birthday moments with her mother Tanuja, husband Ajay Devgn, Vatsal Sheth, and more in an inside video posted by a fan club on Twitter.

A fan club named NatureNature shared an inside video of Kajol's birthday celebration on Twitter. In the video, The Trial actress is seen cutting cakes with her birthday twin, actor Vatsal Sheth and they were joined by Kajol's mother, veteran actress Tanuja, Ajay Devgn, and several others.

Kajol wore a white outfit and sat on the floor to cut the cakes with Vatsal who was seen in a green outfit. Have a look:

The Dilwale actress also shared a post on Instagram on Sunday to thank everyone for their warm wishes. Sharing a couple of pictures Kajol captioned them, "This room and this day was filled with so much love and laughter and blessings and all the good things that I can’t even name .. all I can say is that I am Blessed, I am blessed , I am blessed .. thank u to all and everyone who loves me.. I felt it yesterday .. from my friends and family to my super awesome fans .. love you right back."

On the other hand, Taarzan: The Wonder Car actor Vatsal shared a photo with Kajol on his Instagram stories and added a 'happy birthday to us' sticker. Kajol reshared the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday my fellow Leo @vatsalsheth."

Meanwhile, Kajol was recently seen in the web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha. She played a lawyer, Noyonika Sengupta fighting her husband's case in the series. It is the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife. The actress will next be seen in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon.

