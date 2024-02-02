Kajol joins viral 'Me at 21' trend on social media; says 'We did well'-PIC

Kajol started her acting career in the 1990s and has since appeared in numerous films. She is well-known for her versatility and willingness to explore various genres in the entertainment field. Recently, the actress has joined the viral ‘#MeAt21’ trend and dropped a post.

Kajol joins the viral ‘#MeAt21’ trend

Today, on February 2, renowned Bollywood actress Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share an old picture of herself from a film as she joined the recent viral ‘#MeAt21’ trend on Instagram. Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, “We did well.. pat on the back for the younger me! #MeAt21,” and added a smiling face with hearts emoji.

As soon as the actress dropped the post, fans heaped praise on the actress’ beauty and called her ‘beautiful.’ One user wrote, “Gloriously Gracious,” and added a white heart emoji. One more user wrote, “It's always beautiful to see you,” and added two smiling face with hearts emojis and a growing pink heart emoji. Another user wrote, “Lovely'beautiful'girl,” and added a heart eye emoji.

Kajol shares picture from Kartavya Path on 75th Republic Day

On Republic Day's 75th anniversary, Kajol posted a black and white throwback photo of herself on Instagram. The image shows her at New Delhi's famous Kartavya Path (previously Raj Path), smiling brightly. Kajol is dressed casually in a t-shirt, jeans, and sneakers. In the caption, she wrote, “The road belonged to me that day, and it felt good.. So, I decided to claim the entire world as my own #flashbackfriday #goodolddays.”

About the work front of Kajol

The timeless charm of the 90s started her career with Bekhudi and went on to star in many other enjoyable films, including Dilwale, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Recently, Kajol starred in the legal drama series The Trial, portraying a lawyer. She also featured in a segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. Her upcoming project includes Do Patti, the debut production of Kriti Sanon, directed by Kanika Dhillon. Additionally, Kajol has worked on a film named Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

