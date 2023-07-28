Kajol jokes Shah Rukh Khan would do THIS if she texted him 'good morning' every day

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are undoubtedly one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the entertainment industry. To date, their Rahul-Anjali characters remain iconic and alive in everyone's hearts. From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, SRK-Kajol won the hearts of the audience with their captivating on-screen romance and their characters never grow old. Apart from that, both of them are best friends off-screen. In a recent interview, Kajol revealed that even if she is SRK's best friend, she dares not to message him every day. The actress thinks the superstar would 'stab' her if she texted him constantly.

Kajol jokes Shah Rukh Khan would stab her if she texted him every day

During a recent interview with Mashable India, Kajol was asked about her friendship with Shah Rukh Khan. The Trial actress said, "We are very very good friends. I know for a fact that if I ever had to call him up at 3 o’clock in the morning, he would pick up my phone and he knows vice versa."

Kajol then shared a joke that she never dares to message King Khan every day as she thinks he would 'stab' her with a fork. The actress said, "No, I do not message him every day ‘Good morning there’ and send him a flower photograph. I think he’d stab me with a nice fork if I ever tried it."

In another interview with the same publication, Kajol revealed one thing she does not like about the Pathaan actor and also called it the 'nicest thing' about him. She said, "What I don’t like and I also find is most endearing about him, is the fact that when he comes on the set, he knows all the dialogues of everybody on the set. It doesn’t matter if we are doing a three-page scene, he would have memorised all the three pages. He knows my dialogues, his dialogues and third person’s dialogues as well."

Meanwhile, Kajol was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar show The Trial. She received praise for her performance. The show is the Hindi adaptation of the US television show The Good Wife.