Kajol, Karan Johar, AR Rahman, Rana Daggubati will feature in THIS Warner Bros Discovery series

Titled ‘The Journey of India’, the show will be made in six-part series and under the banner of Warner Bros Discovery.

India recently completed 75 years of Independence on August 15. On this occasion, several Bollywood celebrities extended their wishes to mark the celebrations. Keeping up with the spirit of patriotism, popular celebrities of the Bollywood film industry, Kajol , Karan Johar , Rana Daggubati , and AR Rahman have decided to come together for a series highlighting about India’s development as a nation.

News agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that the new six-part series marks India's 75 years of Independence. Hosted by legendary megastar Amitabh Bachchan, each episode will feature a leading voice to showcase a key theme in India’s development as a nation.

Actor Kajol, as reported by PTI, said that she is honoured to be associated with a show that presents the rich history of Indian cinema.

"Bollywood is an enigma that magnificently amalgamates India's zealous spirit of creativity, innovation, and artistic sensibilities. I’m honoured to be the one presenting to the audiences a show that celebrates the rich history of Indian cinema, which has for ages catered to the tastes of a diverse range of viewers," Kajol said in a statement.

Baahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati along with Indian author and wildlife conservationist, Latika Nath, will recognize India’s successful initiatives in sustainability and conservation, the news agency added.

Further, to add to the charm of this upcoming project, renowned Indian author Amish Tripathi will pay homage to India's diversity of religions, and Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna will explore the palatability of Indian cuisine, paralleling his roots to its impact on global cuisine, the news agency reported.

To add up, the news agency further reported, that the series also features contributions from director SS Rajamouli, veteran actor Hema Malini, industrialist Anand Mahindra, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, banker Naina Lal Kidwai, climate change activist Vani Murthy, fashion designer Ritu Kumar and renowned dietician Rujuta Diwekar among others.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Tanuja: Kajol pays tribute and wishes her mother-veteran actress as she turns 79