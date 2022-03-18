Kajol, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor & others celebrate Apoorva Mehta's birthday; INSIDE pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar, today, organised a birthday bash for his close friend and Dharma production's CEO Apoorva Mehta. KJo planned an exquisite star-studded night as Apoorva Mehta turned 50, today. According to a news portal, Karan even sent out specially curated invites and fancy hampers to all the guests. Among the invitees, celebrities including Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, and other famous personalities were there. With the grand glamorous arrangements, we can safely say this is one of the biggest reunions of Bollywood ever since the pandemic struck.

While the stars made heads turn with their grand entries, we have now got our hands over glamorous inside pictures from the event. Kajol, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Arjun Kapoor, and others were seen celebrating Apoorva Mehta's birthday. Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse with Karan. In another photograph, ‘A Thursday’ actress was seen posing with the ‘birthday boy’. Arjun Kapoor too treated fans with inside pictures. In one of the snaps, Arjun was seen taking a selfie with Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty. Even Kajol posted a picture with her favourite person Karan.

Take a look:

According to ETimes, Karan roped in DJ Khushi for the grand party, who arrived in Mumbai with his band Ibiza Monkey Business. Meanwhile, many celebrities took to their social media handle showered wishes from Apoorva on his birthday. Malaika Arora, who was flying to New York, took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Apoorva. Sharing it, she wrote, “Happy bday my dear @apoorva1972” with heart emoticons.

