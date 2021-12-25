Kajol knits red sweater for son Yug, shares sweet Christmas greetings with a cute PIC

While Christmas day is close to coming to an end, the spirit of the festival continues to live on. Bollywood stars are celebrating the most beautiful time of the year by spending quality time with their friends and family. Speaking of which, actor Kajol planned a special surprise for her son Yug. Needless to say, the Ishq star is a doting mother and her latest Instagram post just proves it right.

For Christmas 2021, instead of buying presents for her children, Kajol put in special efforts to make something on her own. She knitted a red sweater for her son Yug and also shared a cuddled up photo along with him to wish her Instagram family a Merry Christmas. In the picture, Kajol looks like a timeless beauty in a gorgeous saree as she warmly embraces the apple of her eyes. Son Yug, who looks extremely happy with his Christmas gift, shares an infectious smile while posing for the camera. While sharing the picture online, Kajol wrote, “Made the boy and the sweater …#merrychristmas #frommetoyou #fun #family #eatdrinkandbemerry.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol was last seen in a web film titled Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Prior to that, she featured in the short film Devi. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the cast of the project also included Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan and Neha Dhupia in the lead roles.

Now, she is gearing up to star in the movie titled 'The Last Hurrah’ helmed by acclaimed veteran Revathi. While announcing the movie on social media, Kajol said, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called 'The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a “Yipppeee” please?”

