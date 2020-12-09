Kajol leaves the internet in splits with her 'COVID humour' about gaining weight in 2020; See Post

Kajol, who has been quite active on social media, took to her Instagram handle to share a hilarious post about gaining weight in the COVID year. The Tanhaji star's post has gone viral on social media.

Actress Kajol has been spending time with her daughter Nysa amid the COVID 19 outbreak while her family is back in Mumbai. The Tanhaji actress has been using social media amid the COVID 19 months to connect with her fans and well, surely they're loving it. From sharing saree clad photos clicked by daughter Nysa to celebrating festivals abroad, Kajol has been making the most of her time with Nysa. And now, she dropped a hilarious joke on social media and left the internet impressed with her COVID humour.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Tanhaji star shared a COVID joke about gaining weight this year. The gorgeous star left the internet feeling relatable as well as in splits with her hilarious take on weight gain amid staying indoors due to COVID 19. She often posts hilarious jokes on Instagram and leaves the internet laughing. And this time, she picked another one of her COVID jokes to impress her fans. The actress wrote, "COVID humour. I've put on so much weight in this year that even my phone doesn't recognise me."

The post by Kajol went viral in no time and many fans could relate to it. Earlier, Kajol had shared a photo of herself from the sets of a film and claimed that she had 'forgotten' what it felt to be at work.

Take a look at Kajol's COVID joke:

Meanwhile, the star was last seen with and in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Her performance in the film was loved and many loved her chemistry with Ajay. Not just this, during the year, Kajol's short film also released on YouTube and left fans impressed. Fans of the star have been waiting for her to announce her next project.

Also Read|Kajol on missing ‘the normal’: I’ve almost forgotten how it feels to be on the sets; Shares throwback PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajol Instagram

Share your comment ×