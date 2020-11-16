Kajol looks ethereal in a blue outfit as she wishes fans a Happy New Year; See PHOTO

Kajol has shared a stunning picture of herself on social media and it has left everyone in awe of her beauty. Check out the picture.

Kajol is known to enjoy the festivities to the fullest. Be it any festival or occasion, the star wife leaves no stone unturned to make it a special. Going by her latest Instagram post, it is evident that the Kuch Kuch Hota hai actress is all geared up to ring in New Year and has kicked off the preparations for the same. The diva has taken to her social media handle to extend New Year wishes to her fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol has shared an alluring picture of herself. In the click, the Dilwale star looks drop-dead gorgeous in an all blue ethnic outfit. She can be seen slaying a blue salwar kameez teamed up with a matching dupatta and earrings. She compliments her look with kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lipstick. She shows off her natural glow by embracing the minimal makeup look. Needless to say, the picture has left everyone in awe of Kajol’s beauty. Alongside the photo, she writes, “Starting the new year right ... happy new year to one and all#throwback #lasttolastnight #notimetopost.” The latest picture is surely giving us major fashion goals.

Check out Kajol’s Instagram post:

Kajol has been grabbing headlines for a while now, courtesy her social media posts. Her Instagram is flooded with amazing pictures. She had earlier shared a family picture while writing, “The year should always start with your loved ones ... wishing everyone a wonderful year ahead.” On the work front, the actress was last seen in the historical thriller Tanjahi: The Unsung Warrior alongside her husband .

Read Also: Soha Ali Khan shares a beautiful pic with brother Saif Ali Khan on Bhai Dooj and it is sheer love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajol Instagram

Share your comment ×