Kajol looks gorgeous in a yellow saree in her latest carfie and we are all hearts for her; See PHOTO

The beautiful actress Kajol has recently shared a 'carfie' on her Instagram handle in which she flaunts a gorgeous yellow saree. Check out the picture.

The gorgeous actress Kajol enjoys a massive fan following in the country and the reasons are quite obvious. Just like husband , the stunning beauty has ruled the hearts of the audiences for almost two decades and continues to do so even now. Kajol has kick-started this year with the hit movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she plays Ajay Devgn’s on-screen wife Savitribai. She surely steals the show with her hard-hitting dialogues in the period drama.

Kajol has a huge fan base on social media too and she updates them frequently with bits and pieces about her life. Recently, the Devi actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle thereby catching everyone’s attention. Kajol mentions in her caption that the ‘carfie’ has been taken by her a few days back. Clad in a glittery yellow saree and matching sleeveless blouse, the actress beams with happiness while clicking the picture.

Check out Kajol’s picture below:

She wears a pair of earrings that perfectly match her nine yards of gorgeousness. As usual, Kajol’s makeup game is on point in the picture. On the professional front, Kajol has recently featured in a short film titled Devi co-starring Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Mukta Barve and Neena Kulkarni in the lead roles. It happens to be a suspense drama that has been helmed by filmmaker Priyanka Banerjee.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kajol Devgn REVEALS she does not have the right temperament to direct unlike husband Ajay Devgn)

Credits :Instagram

Read More