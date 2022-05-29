Kajol looks smart in black, Nysa Devgan combines fashion with comfort as they are spotted in the city; PICS

Kajol is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. In the years she has worked in the industry, she has proved her mettle. She has a huge fan-following who are very loyal to her. Moreover, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress is also quite active on her Instagram She always shares her updates with fans. Now, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa is stealing limelight with her gorgeous personality. On Saturday, Kajol and Nysa were spotted in the city at different venues and of course, the two looked super stylish.

Kajol, who was clicked at Bandra, went for an athleisure look that suited her just too much. She wore black-on-black and rocked it. She sported a black tee with black track pants. Her hair was done in a half ponytail and she completed the look with tinted shades. Coming to daughter Devgan, Nysa combined comfort with fashion in her smart, casual look. She wore a white and paired it with blue denim shorts. Her choice of footwear was white slip-ons. The star kid was spotted at Kromakay salon Juhu.

Kajol & Nysa get spotted in the city on Saturday:

Meanwhile, just a few days back, Kajol attended Karan Johar’s grand 50th birthday bash and turned heads with her bling outfit. In fact a picture of hers with Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon went viral. Juhi had shared it on her Instagram. As Kajol reunited with her co-stars from back in the day, fans went gaga over the picture.

At the party, Kajol also reunited with Aamir Khan and they also posed for a picture with the birthday boy Karan Johar at his 50th celebrations. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress shared the photo on her social media handle and also celebrated 16 years of their 2006 release film, Fanaa. "Zooni and Rehan look like this now! #16YearsOfFanaa," Kajol captioned the post.

Also Read: PHOTOS: 90s divas Juhi Chawla, Kajol & Raveena Tandon reunite at Karan Johar's 'fabulous and fifty' bash