Kajol looks stunning in beige outfit as she poses with mom Tanuja and Tanishaa, fan asks 'Where is Ajay ji?
In the photos veteran actress and Kajol’s mother Tanuja, Tanishaa is also seen.
Kajol is often seen sharing a lot of pictures with Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug on her social handle. She is one of the most loved actresses and a family person too. Her Instagram handle is proof. Well, today the actress once again shared some family moments but not with Ajay or her children. This time it is with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. Her extended family members are also seen in the album. She is looking very pretty in ethnic wear.
Kajol is dressed up in a beige ethnic outfit and wore a red tika on her forehead. The actor posed alongside mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she shared them on Instagram on Monday. They were joined by extended family as they got together for a celebration at home. Kajol captioned it as ‘When the clan is gathered, the house is blessed.” And also added hashtags. Kajol, Tanuja, and Tanishaa smiled and posed together in one of the pictures. Tanuja and Tanishaa also wore bright ethnic outfits. Tanuja wore a pink saree, and Tanishaa chose a red kurta set. They all had tika on their forehead.
As soon as she shared the pictures, fans immediately asked in comments, “Where is Ajay ji.” In the pictures, Ajay was missing.
Tanishaa also shared the photos on her Instagram and wrote, “Happy family makes a happy home!” Sharing a group photo with their extended family in another post, she wrote, “Mine.” Kajol reacted to her post by dropping a series of heart emojis in the comments section.
Recently, Kajol and Tanishaa shared pictures with mom Tanuja, and cousins Samrat, Sharbani and Sujoy Mukerji as they celebrated Bhai Dooj.
Kajol’s work front:
The actress was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar was also seen in the film. She will be next seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s web series The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka. It is the remake of the US show The Good Wife, which starred Julianna Margulies.
