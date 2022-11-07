Kajol looks stunning in beige outfit as she poses with mom Tanuja and Tanishaa, fan asks 'Where is Ajay ji?

Kajol is often seen sharing a lot of pictures with Ajay Devgn, daughter Nysa and son Yug on her social handle. She is one of the most loved actresses and a family person too. Her Instagram handle is proof. Well, today the actress once again shared some family moments but not with Ajay or her children. This time it is with her mother and veteran actress Tanuja and sister Tanishaa. Her extended family members are also seen in the album. She is looking very pretty in ethnic wear.

Kajol is dressed up in a beige ethnic outfit and wore a red tika on her forehead. The actor posed alongside mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa Mukerji as she shared them on Instagram on Monday. They were joined by extended family as they got together for a celebration at home. Kajol captioned it as ‘When the clan is gathered, the house is blessed.” And also added hashtags. Kajol, Tanuja, and Tanishaa smiled and posed together in one of the pictures. Tanuja and Tanishaa also wore bright ethnic outfits. Tanuja wore a pink saree, and Tanishaa chose a red kurta set. They all had tika on their forehead.