Kajol makes for a cool mom as she was SPOTTED with daughter Nysa post workout session; PICS inside

Kajol is one of the coolest mom’s of Bollywood, and she has proved this time and again. Well, just like her mom and the superstar dad , daughter Nysa Devgan too, knows how to grab the limelight. She usually takes social media by storm and already enjoys a decent fan following. Nysa and Kajol were recently papped in the city yet again. And like always, this time too, the mother-daughter duo grabbed all the attention as they were stepping out from their pilates class.

These days almost everyone, whether from Bollywood or not, wants to stay fit. Even Kajol seems to be a fitness lover, and following her footsteps is her daughter Nysa Devgan. Both the ladies were spotted coming out from their pilates session. Kajol was wearing black track pants below a grey t-shirt that she paired with a short black shrug. She wore a wife headband and tied her hair. At the same time, her daughter Nysa wore an oversized hoodie over black shorts. Both of them held their own water bottle.

Take a look:

Kajol shares an amazing bond with her daughter, and we have seen its proof on her social media time and again. She has also shared how proud she is of her daughter.

In fact, Nysa, too, has revealed that she is very much like her mother, and Kajol is way more chill than she ever admits. Also, according to Nysa, the two of them are too loud and have no filter.

We love the mother-daughter duo, and we love the way they are keeping themselves fit. How many hearts for these two?

