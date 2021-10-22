Kajol misses her ‘Baby girl’ Nysa & gives a glimpse of their strong bond; See PIC

Kajol is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. She is active on social media. She always shares her updates with fans. Recently, she was trending during the Navratri time as she was spotted at a Durga Pooja Pandal with her mother-actress Tanuja and other family members. Apart from this, the actress also shares pictures with her children, Nysa and Yug. It is a rare thing but her fans love their photos.

Today, Kajol shared a picture with her daughter Nysa on Instagram and gave a glimpse of their mother and daughter bond. She has captioned it as ‘Miss u baby girl..” In the photo, both are twinning in white. Nysa is wearing a white blazer and the actress is seen wearing a turtle neck white top. Both have minimal makeup which completed their whole look.

As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped purple heart emojis. One of the users also wrote. “So so beaut! I love everythinggg about this.”