Kajol misses her ‘Baby girl’ Nysa & gives a glimpse of their strong bond; See PIC
Today, Kajol shared a picture with her daughter Nysa on Instagram and gave a glimpse of their mother and daughter bond. She has captioned it as ‘Miss u baby girl..” In the photo, both are twinning in white. Nysa is wearing a white blazer and the actress is seen wearing a turtle neck white top. Both have minimal makeup which completed their whole look.
As soon as she shared the picture, fans dropped purple heart emojis. One of the users also wrote. “So so beaut! I love everythinggg about this.”
Take a look at the picture here:
To note, recently actress had shared the last train scene of the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on her social handle. The iconic romantic drama co starring Shah Rukh Khan has marked 26 years. But fans trolled her for not supporting Shah Rukh Khan during this tough time.
