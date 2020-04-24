X
Kajol is missing mother Tanuja during lockdown; Shares throwback pic on their 45th day quarantine anniversary

As Kajol is in self quarantine li.ke all of us, she is missing her mother Tanuja as they aren’t able to meet for 45 days now
Kajol is missing mother Tanuja during lockdown; Shares throwback pic on their 45th day quarantine anniversaryKajol is missing mother Tanuja during lockdown; Shares throwback pic on their 45th day quarantine anniversary
With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Just like everyone else, Kajol is also practising self quarantine these days and spending time with husband Ajay Devgn and kids. However, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress is unable to meet her mother Tanuja during the lockdown and is missing her at the moment.

Sharing her feelings about the same, Kajol shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself wherein she was posing with her mommy. In the picture, the diva looked ravishing in her red suit with golden embroidery which she had paired with matching golden earrings. On the other hand, Tanuja looked beautiful in her a saree with an embroidered border. In the caption, Kajol revealed that it’s been 45 days since she hasn’t met mommy Tanuja. “Flashback Friday...... miss my mom :( . It's all our 45 day quarantine anniversary,” she added.

Take a look at Kajol and Tanuja’s throwback picture:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Flashback Friday ...... miss my mom :( . It's all our 45 day quarantine anniversary .....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Interestingly, the Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge actress has been quite active on social media and has been sharing interesting pictures of herself. In fact, Kajol shared a beautiful video for her daughter Nysa’s birthday early this week and shared a beautiful video featuring throwback pictures of her princess. She captioned the video as, “Almost an adult. All of 17 and part of my heart always. Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world! #allgrownup #lovemybabygurl.”

