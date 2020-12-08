  1. Home
Kajol on missing ‘the normal’: I’ve almost forgotten how it feels to be on the sets; Shares throwback PHOTO

Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning monochromatic throwback picture wherein she can be seen performing on the stage.
Kajol is an avid social media user. The actress loves to keep her fans updated with her interesting posts. Recently, she treated her fans with a monochromatic throwback picture wherein she can be seen performing on the stage. She has mentioned in her post that she is missing ‘the normal days’. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress looked stunning in the black and white still. She can be seen sporting a white loosely ruffled top and a pair of black denim.

The Fanaa actress delivered a stage performance. Recalling the pre-COVID-19 period, the My Name Is Khan actress captioned the photograph as "I've almost forgotten how it feels to be on sets...#MissingTheNormal."

Take a look at Kajol’s latest picture here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Soon, many people liked the post including Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. Earlier, Kajol shared an interesting post in which she welcomed December and wrote, "It felt like March-November was just a 15min thing...#just2020things #ItsDecember."

On the work front, Kajol’s last Bollywood film was Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite husband Ajay Devgn. She was also seen in a short film titled Devi. It also featured Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Shivani Raghuvanshi in pivotal roles.

