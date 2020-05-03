Kajol is on a 'mission control' as she celebrates World Laughter Day; Watch video

Kajol, who is known for her amazing laugh, has shared a video showing her different styles of a laugh on the occasion of World Laughter Day.

With the rapidly increasing cases of COVID 19 in India, everyone is bound to stay at home to be safe in this crisis situation. Be it a commoner or a celebrity, no one is unfazed from the ongoing lockdown. Bollywood celebrities who are also home quarantined are using this time by discovering their hidden talents and trying to learn something creative. Among all, Kajol has been making use of this quarantine period by interacting with fans and sharing stunning throwback pictures.

Kajol, who is known for her amazing laugh, has shared a video showing her different styles of a laugh on the occasion of World Laughter Day. Sharing the collage, Kajol wrote, "Mission CONTROL! #WorldLaughterDay." The actress looks stunning flashing her million-dollar laugh. The Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress had previously as well shared a picture where the actress is seen trying to control her laugh amidst a photoshoot. For the uninitiated, World Laughter Day takes place on the first Sunday of May of every year. The first celebration was on January 10, 1998, in Mumbai, India, and was arranged by Dr. Madan Kataria, founder of the worldwide Laughter Yoga movement.

Recently, Kajol celebrated as she crossed 10 million fans on Instagram. Sharing a dance video of hers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kajol wrote, "This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much !Gratefully, yours Kajol."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in starrer period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie featured Ajay in the titular role of Tanaji Malusare while Kajol was seen as his wife Savitri Malusare. The Om Raut directorial also featured and Sharad Kelkar in key roles and enjoyed a golden run at the box office.

Check out Kajol's post here:

