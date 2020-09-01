Kajol moves to Singapore to be with daughter Nysa as she resumes college amid coronavirus pandemic

Turns out, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are currently in two different parts of the world and will stay there for the next few months at least. Read more details below.

The ongoing coronvirus pandemic as plunged millions into fear about what lies ahead. With lockdown norms in India slowly being relaxed, the film industry is returning to the new normal. However, one Bollywood couple is doing things a little differently. Turns out, Kajol and are currently in two different parts of the world and will stay there for the next few months at least. Surprised? Well, as per latest reports, Kajol is currently in Singapore to be by daughter Nysa's side who is studying there and has resumed college.

The couple reportedly did not want their daughter to miss out on college nor live alone given the current situation. A source told Mumbai Mirror, "Nysa is studying at United World College of South East Asia in Singapore, and Kajol and Ajay don't want their daughter to miss out on studies. At the same time, they don't want her to be alone in a foreign country in the midst of an ongoing pandemic, which is why Kajol accompanied her there. She will be staying in Singapore for the next few months."

While Ajay Devgn and son Yug will be back home in India. "In 2018, Ajay and Kajol bought an apartment in the city to make their stay more comfortable," the source added. While India's coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, Singapore seems to have effectively beat the virus with just a few hundreds of active cases in the country now.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

