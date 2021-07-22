Kajol & Nysa Devgan make for a stylish mother and daughter duo in their airport look; PICS

Kajol is one of the coolest mom’s of Bollywood, and she has proved this time and again. Well, just like her mom and the superstar dad , daughter Nysa Devgan too knows how to grab the limelight. She usually takes social media by storm and already enjoys a decent fan following. Nysa and Kajol were recently papped at the airport, and they sure did make heads turn, and jaws drop with their casual yet simple attire.

The mother-daughter duo made for a stylish pair as they confidently walked across the airport. These two jetted off to an unknown destination. While Kajol opted for a baggy trouser and bottle green top, Nysa stunned in a red jumpsuit topped with a front tie shirt. All those who want to look a stunner, even when they are sporting a casual avatar, can take notes from these two.

Check it out:

Kajol shares an amazing bond with her daughter, and we have seen its proof on her social media time and again. She has also shared how proud she is of her daughter.

In fact, Nysa, too, has revealed that she is very much like her mother, and Kajol is way more chill than she ever admits. Also, according to Nysa, the two of them are too loud and have no filter.

We love the mother-daughter duo, and we love the way they are rocking that airport look like a boss. How many hearts for these two?

