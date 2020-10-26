  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Kajol offers prayers at temple; Says 'Going to place of worship should feel like going to your bestie’s house'

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein the actress can be seen offering prayer at a temple.
45793 reads Mumbai
Kajol offers prayers at templeKajol offers prayers at temple; Says 'Going to place of worship should feel like going to your bestie’s house'
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kajol is one Bollywood actress who is quite active on social media. The actress recently posted several clips from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as the iconic film marked 25 years. She often shares interesting posts on her social media handle. Recently, on the occasion of Dussehra, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein the actress can be seen seeking blessing at a temple. In the video, a pandit can be seen offering prayers. 

While sharing the video, Kajol wrote, “Me:- U know this is the time I normally come to see u at ur house but this year I'm in a strange city, I can't find ur place ....

SHE:- OK fine. I will organize it!

Going to a place of worship should feel like going to ur besties house. And this year I just felt like I didn't know how where or when . And the Goddess smiled and made it happen.

#synchronicity #manproposes #goddessdisposes #iamblessed.”

Take a look at Kajol’s latest post here:

Earlier, Kajol wished her fans on Dussehra. The star shared a gorgeous picture of herself wherein she can be seen donning a white saree. To complete her look, she opted for minimal makeup, kohl eyes and chandbalis. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good.” Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good....

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

On the work front, Kajol is yet to announce her next project. She was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

Also Read: Kajol invites fans to play "chor police" as she heads out for shopping wearing a black mask; See Photo

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajol Instagram

You may like these
Kajol invites fans to play "chor police" as she heads out for shopping wearing a black mask; See Photo
Kajol shares her throwback picture and asks 'Is it October already?' Says people will wish her Christmas too
PHOTOS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol arrive in style at the Jaipur airport after Christmas
Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi wedding reception: Kajol looks gorgeous in a red saree
Ranveer Singh is ecstatic as Amitabh Bachchan reveals Poland’s city has named a square after his late father
Malaika Arora's birthday wish for 'darling' Sussanne Khan is all about love, Coldplay and memories; See PHOTO
Anonymous 49 minutes ago

Beautiful

close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement