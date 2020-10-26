Kajol offers prayers at temple; Says 'Going to place of worship should feel like going to your bestie’s house'

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein the actress can be seen offering prayer at a temple.

Kajol is one Bollywood actress who is quite active on social media. The actress recently posted several clips from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge as the iconic film marked 25 years. She often shares interesting posts on her social media handle. Recently, on the occasion of Dussehra, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to share a video wherein the actress can be seen seeking blessing at a temple. In the video, a pandit can be seen offering prayers.

While sharing the video, Kajol wrote, “Me:- U know this is the time I normally come to see u at ur house but this year I'm in a strange city, I can't find ur place ....

SHE:- OK fine. I will organize it!

Going to a place of worship should feel like going to ur besties house. And this year I just felt like I didn't know how where or when . And the Goddess smiled and made it happen.

#synchronicity #manproposes #goddessdisposes #iamblessed.”

Take a look at Kajol’s latest post here:

Earlier, Kajol wished her fans on Dussehra. The star shared a gorgeous picture of herself wherein she can be seen donning a white saree. To complete her look, she opted for minimal makeup, kohl eyes and chandbalis. While sharing the same, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy Dussehra! The start of something good.” Take a look:

On the work front, Kajol is yet to announce her next project. She was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with , and Sharad Kelkar.

