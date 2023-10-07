Kajol on being directed by Ajay Devgn; reveals telling him 'you need to take me back into your movie...'

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are two of the biggest and most popular stars in Bollywood. They are also one of the most influential couples in the industry. Recently, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress opened up about her experience of being directed by him. Praising her husband, Kajol said that she keeps telling him to direct a film for her.

Kajol being directed by Ajay Devgn

Kajol acted in Ajay Devgn's 2008 directorial debut U Me Aur Hum. The romantic drama was co-written, produced, directed, and acted by Devgn. It met with mostly mixed critical response but Kajol and Devgn's acting were praised. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress opened up about what it was like being directed by him. She said, "That was awesome actually he is one of the best directors that I have ever worked with and I keep telling him I was like you need to take me back into your movie again we need to do a film together but I think he has to find the "perfect script" for that which he hasn't come across."

Kajol picks her favorite Ajay Devgn films

During the interview, Kajol revealed that while she has seen a lot of his films, her husband has seen "very little" of her work. When asked about her favorite films of his, she responded: “I loved him in Company. I loved him in Bhagat Singh. I loved him in Zakhm. Three awesome, awesome performances. Recently, I would say I liked him in Runway. I thought he was really, really good in Runway 34. And I think out of all his performances, these stood out.”

The actress also stated that now it has been tough for her to sit through a two or three-hour film and she avoids watching films that make her feel sad. Workwise, Kajol was recently seen playing a lawyer in the web series The Trial and in the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. She has started shooting for Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture Do Patti. The film is helmed by writer Kanika Dhillon. Apart from these, she is also working on Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

