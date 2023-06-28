Kajol on portrayal of lust in Indian cinema over the years: ‘Two red roses used to come together…’

Bollywood actress Kajol is gearing up for the release of her film Lust Stories 2, which will premiere on Netflix tomorrow. She stars in director Amit Sharma's segment in the anthology film, which explores sex, desire and love through 4 short films. Kajol, who has had a career span of over 3 decades, recently opened up about how the portrayal of lust in Indian cinema has evolved over the years. She also talked about her views on female pleasure and how she feels it needs to be normalised.

Kajol on the portrayal of lust in Indian cinema

In an interview with Filmfare, Kajol was asked how much the portrayal of lust has evolved over the years, right from the iconic Bollywood romances to Lust Stories 2. Kajol said that back in the day, lust used to be portrayed on screen by showing two flowers coming together at one point. “Two red roses used to come together and that was it. Next, she's pregnant hahaha. So I think we've evolved just a step forward and decided to make something like Lust Stories 2,” said Kajol. She further added that cinema reflects society, and that the movies are speaking in the language that love is defined by today. Kajol said that today, there is no belief in eternal love stories, and that nobody wants to die for anyone. “If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days. And therefore, all the love stories we've made so far have been very differently made,” she said.

Kajol on normalising female pleasure

When speaking of female pleasure, Kajol said that at one point in time as a society we were very open about female pleasure, and that it was a part of our ancient texts and education. However, we later closed ourselves off from it. She added that it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without and that it needs to be normalised the same way that eating and drinking is normalised. Kajol said that instead of closing conversations around it, female pleasure should be made a part of the conversation. “Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus,” she added.

Lust Stories 2 features four short films directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh,

