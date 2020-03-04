Kajol opens up on woman safety, gender imbalance in the industry, doing short films & more

Promising actress Kajol has recently shared her views about woman's safety, gender imbalance, and many other issues in an interview. Read further for more details.

If there is one actress who is still known for showcasing excellent performances in all her movies, it is the beautiful actress Kajol. The gorgeous diva has kick-started this year with the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which she portrays the role of ’s on-screen wife Savitribai. Not only that, Kajol will be next seen in a short film Devi which has been creating a lot of headlines for the past few days. It has been helmed by Priyanka Banerjee.

Recently in an interview, the actress has opened up about numerous issues related to the Hindi film industry. Kajol considers the film sets to be safer places for women as revealed by her in the interview. The 45-year old actress also emphasizes the need to ensure a healthy working environment on the part of the production houses. She further reveals that her own production house and other teams have put together a deal for people coming up with complaints.

Meanwhile, check out this picture of Kajol below:

On being asked about the gender imbalance prevailing in the industry, Kajol says that it is slowly moving in the right direction. The My Name is Khan actress further states that not only the industry but the entire world is gender imbalanced. While giving an example of Devi, Kajol says that the short film has a woman cast and cinematographer. She also reveals about having worked with another female director, Renuka Shahane for another project.

Talking about Kajol’s short film Devi, it also features Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Neena Kulkarni, Rama Joshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mukta Barve in the lead roles.

Credits :Times of India

