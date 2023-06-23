Kajol or Ajay Devgn, who is a better actor? Director Amit R Sharma reveals

Kajol is one of the finest actresses in Bollywood. All eyes are on her as she is all geared up for the release of her upcoming movie Lust Stories 2 and web show The Trial. The actress is on a promotional spree these days and leaving no stone unturned to promote the film which also stars Neena Gupta, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrinal Thakur, and others. Kajol will be seen in director Amir R Sharma’s segment of the film. He has worked with both Kajol and Ajay Devgn. Recently in an interview with The Quint, the actress asked the director to reveal who is a better actor amongst the husband-wife duo. Scroll down to read what the director had to say.

Amit R Sharma reveals who is a better actor amongst Kajol and Ajay Devgn

During the interview, Kajol asked her director Amit R Sharma to reveal who is the better actor between Kajol and Ajay Devgn. On being asked this, the director laughed and pointed at Kajol. When asked again, Amit only said that he has already replied. Amit later disclosed the similarities between the husband-wife duo and said that both are punctual and arrive on the sets dot on time. Both of them have no tantrums and ads that they are amazing actors. For the unversed, Amir R Sharma is also the director of Ajay’s upcoming movie Maidaan.

Lust Stories

Lust Stories 2 consists of four short film segments directed by R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. It will see real-life couple Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Sharma sharing the screen space for the first time. The lovebirds have recently opened up about their relationship and have been quite vocal about it since then. The promotional videos featuring Tamannah and Vijay have already won the hearts of the fans.

