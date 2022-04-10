Kajol pays emotional tribute to father Shomu Mukherjee on his death anniversary with THIS throwback PIC

Kajol is an active social media user and often creates a buzz amongst fans whenever she posts anything. She often shares pictures of herself and her family and shares glimpses of her life. On Sunday, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress shared a picture with her late father Shomu Mukerjee on his death anniversary. The actress paid an emotional tribute on her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt caption that read, "14 years ago today u left me. I feel it till today… miss u"

In 2020, In 2020, Kajol had shared a video on Father's Day remembering her late father alongside a note, that read "So today I want to take this opportunity and tell all the fathers out there to give this precious gift to their little girls 'BELIEF', its the most powerful magic there is. Believe in your daughters so fiercely that they know, that's what they should be looking for in the world and they shouldn't ever settle for less. Not be pressurized by society, family or anything else. Give them the power of 'Self-belief.'" The video is a montage of the Dilwale actress and her sister Tanishaa Mukerji’s childhood pictures with their father.

Kajol's father Shomu Mukherjee was a director, writer, and producer. He was well-known for directing films such as Pathar Ke Insan, Sangdil Sanam, Fiffty Fiffty, Lover Boy and Nanha Shikari. He passed away following a massive cardiac arrest.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. Kajol played the role of Anuradha Apte and it also featured Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Gohil, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others. She is now gearing up to star in the movie, The Last Hurrah helmed by acclaimed veteran actress Revathi.

