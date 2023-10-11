Kajol pens endearing note for daughter Nysa Devgan on International Girl Child Day 2023; I thank her for…’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are the doting parents of two kids; a daughter and a son, Nysa and Yug respectively. On various occasions, the couple is often seen showering love on their children through sweet social media posts. The actress being the coolest mommy has often expressed her love and support towards her daughter. Today, on the occasion of International Day of the Girl Child, Kajol shared a beautiful photograph of Nysa and penned a heart-melting note for her.

Today, October 11 is being observed as International Day of the Girl Child. On the occasion, Kajol shared an endearing post dedicating it to her daughter. In the post, she shared a beautiful photograph of her daughter, Nysa dressed in ethnic lehenga of sea green color complimented with a yellow blouse and dupatta. The star kid has also applied beautiful henna on her hands, suggesting that the photo was clicked during a family function.

Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “May we all have daughters who we raise to be strong and beautiful; and yet they manage to pleasantly surprise us with a Gen Z twist to that upbringing! I thank my @nysadevgan for educating and bringing me around to her way of thinking, time and again, to stop me from stagnating. #girlchildday”

Take a look:

In an earlier appearance on Soul Safar with Bhaav show, Kajol discussed her parenting style while sharing some great tips. The Lust Stories actress stated that it is very important for parents to be a friend and confidant to their children at every step of their lives.

She had shared, “Both my children today, are not afraid to try new things or pursue their unique interests. They know, ‘Okay, Mom’s got our backs’. And I assure them, ‘Yes, I’ve got your back. Don’t worry about it.”

Kajol's Workfront

Talking about the actress’ work front, the actress is currently busy shooting for an upcoming OTT film titled Do Patti. The film will be directed by Kanika Dhillon, recognized for writing critically acclaimed films like Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Raksha Bandhan amongst others. Notably, the film will also mark the debut of Kriti Sanon as a producer.