Kajol pens a love filled birthday wish for mom Tanuja: Am eternally grateful that you chose me for a daughter

As the senior star, Tanuja turned a year older, daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji sent out birthday wishes filled with love for her on social media. Take a look.

As the day began, Kajol, who is currently in Singapore with daughter Nysa, sent out sweet birthday wishes for her mother and senior star Tanuja. To wish her mom on her birthday, Kajol dug out the sweetest photo with her and explained how she is lucky that her mother chose her as a daughter. Further, she explained in her birthday wish how her mom has played several roles over the years and penned a lovely birthday wish for her. Not just this, sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared a throwback photo and wished her mom.

Kajol took to Instagram to share a throwback photo in which she is seen clad in a yellow saree while her mom Tanuja is seen standing next to her on a gorgeous beige saree. As they both leaned on each other and posed, they looked lovely. Kajol wrote, "When I’m with you I’m standing with an army “ . Happy birthday to the one person who showed me all the avatars of a woman. Warrior, wife, mother, sister, woman, human and spirit! Happy birthday momma. Love you so much. Am eternally grateful that u chose me for a daughter.... always and forever.#foreveryourbaby."

Moving ahead, Tanishaa also dropped a comment on it and wrote, " and I chose u toooo!!!" Tanisha also shared a still from her mom's old film along with other recent photos and penned a birthday note for her. Tanisha also highlighted how her mom Tanuja has played several roles in their lives. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my earth mother. You are mischief. You are grace. You are love. You are nature. You are soul. You are my universe. Love you mommy!"

Take a look at Kajol and Tanishaa's wish for Tanuja:

Tanuja has worked in Bollywood in several films but she is mostly known for her in Marathi and Bengali movies. Some Bollywood films she has been a part of include Haathi Mere Saathi, Bandish, Anokha Rishta, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Suhaagan and Swarg Narak. As soon as Tanishaa and Kajol shared photos with birthday wishes for their mom, several others dropped in sweet comments and wished the senior star on her birthday.

Credits :Kajol Instagram

